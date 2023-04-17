Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy announced a new program called “Respond with Care.”
The program is aimed at alerting first responders that a special needs individual may be inside of a residence or vehicle that the first responder has encountered, according to a Sullivan County Sheriff's Office press release.
Caregivers or individuals with a variety of special needs, including autism, hearing impairment, visual impairment, mobility/physical disability and those with sensory issues or cognitive differences can request a sticker to display on their vehicle or residence.
The sticker will allow law enforcement, fire or EMS personnel will know that they may need to make accommodations when interacting with the individual, the press release stated.
Alerting first responders to respond with care and to be prepared for a range of situations will assist with a smooth and safe interaction for all involved, the release stated.
A caregiver or individual with a special need wishing to obtain a Respond with Care sticker can request one by calling 423-279-6064.
Once individuals have their Respond with Care sticker, it should be displayed in a prominent location on or near the front door of the residence.
For vehicles, the sticker should be displayed on the rear window where an approaching first responder will see it (preferably on the driver side rear window).