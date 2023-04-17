Jeff Cassidy

Cassidy

 Contributed/Jeff Cassidy

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy announced a new program called “Respond with Care.”

The program is aimed at alerting first responders that a special needs individual may be inside of a residence or vehicle that the first responder has encountered, according to a Sullivan County Sheriff's Office press release.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you