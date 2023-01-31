KINGSPORT — Cash and Carter are almost ready for the big stage.
The two newest bobcats at Bays Mountain Park will soon be available for viewing after undergoing months of socialization, park officials said.
“Socialization is always ongoing, but Carter and Cash are not shy,” Tyler Wicks, chief ranger at Bays Mountain, said. “Their socialization has gone tremendously well, and we are very grateful for all the staff and volunteers that have helped with that process.”
The two newest inhabitants of Bays Mountain were delivered to the park in October after being transported on a long journey from Montana. They were born at an accredited zoological facility on May 3 and were part of a litter of four. They then went through a period of quarantine at Bays Mountain.
Over the last several months, the park staff have been training Cash and Carter to get accustomed to people who may want to view the pair in their habitat.
Maxine Poole, spokeswoman for the city of Kingsport, said the pair should be in their home within the next few weeks, depending upon weather. The staff is also busy conducting some upgrades on their home.
Poole said that included baffling of trees to prevent them from climbing high into the canopy. A new enrichment structure was also installed with attached toys, and dead trees are being removed.
The total cost for the project will be around $2,000 to $3,000, Poole said.
The top of the fence around their new home will also be baffled to prevent the cats from climbing out.
There is also another amenity in store for the kitties.
“There are some plans for a climbing tower to come a little later,” Poole said.
