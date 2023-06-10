KINGSPORT — Several people asked for Sullivan County Commissioner Joe Carr to resign or be disciplined following comments made about Juneteenth, a Times News public records request shows.
Carr, though, said he would not back down from comments he made three weeks ago during a County Commission meeting, when he said he wouldn’t vote on a resolution to make Juneteenth a county holiday because it is a “woke holiday.”
“It is unacceptable, but not unexpected, that extremists would make threats against public servants, even ones with young children,” Carr said in a statement. “The Sullivan County Commission will not be intimidated by radical thugs who would turn our community into an anarchist hellhole like Portland.”
The Times News requested email and telephone records that came into Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable’s office regarding the Juneteenth Sullivan County Commission vote during its regularly scheduled business meeting on May 18.
A resolution was brought up during the meeting to officially adopt Juneteenth as a county holiday. It is a national and state holiday.
Carr voiced opposition, though, alluding to recent events in Nashville that led to protests and the ouster of two state legislators.
Established as a national holiday two years ago, Juneteenth — celebrated on June 19 — commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. It coincides with the day that U.S. Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and declared all enslaved people free. Galveston was the last holdout of slavery in the South after the Civil War.
The commission approved making Juneteenth a county holiday in a 17-4 vote. Carr and County Commissioner Hershel Glover, Joe McMurray and Jessica Means voted no.
The records the Times News received included three emails and five phone calls. Of the five phone calls, four were from out-of-state phone numbers.
THE BLOWBACK
Those voicing frustration in the records demanded that Carr be disciplined, and the majority called his comments racist. The one caller from a 423 area code said he supported all four who voted against the resolution.
“We support Mr. Joe Carr, Hershel Glover, Joe McMurray and Jessica Means in their opposition to Juneteenth as a Sullivan County holiday,” the caller said.
But others disagreed. One person who emailed said she was looking for property in Sullivan County but was “thrown off” by Carr’s comments.
“The fact he went to a public hearing and stated that Juneteenth is ‘woke’ (not used in its original and correct matter and instead used as a cover for racism) and used the term ‘these people’ is disgusting,” the email read. “It’s a blemish on your community. It’s very disappointing.”
Another email states the person lived in Means’ district and was “blocked” from her Facebook.
“I do believe it is my First Amendment right to be able to comment on my commissioner’s public Facebook page used as part of her service as commissioner,” the email read.
Another person who emailed said Carr would have a different perspective if he were Black.
“Commissioner Joe Carr is a real fool for calling Juneteenth a ‘woke’ holiday,” the email stated. “He is the type of backwards redneck that gives the County and Tennessee a bad name. Why can’t people just be kind and respectful of each other? If he were a Black person he’d understand the importance of Juneteenth to the Black race in this country. Shame on him.”
HUMAN IMPACT
One commissioner said there is a human element to what happened after the vote.
Means said she never blocked anyone from her social media pages.
“I had to delete all my social media because of all the threats and hate that was going on,” she said.
She said she has three children and she was worried about the impact on them.
“I thought that was the appropriate thing to do at that time,” she said.
Means said she is not sure when or if she will bring back her social media pages. She said her “no” vote was because she was trying to find more answers.
“I had many more questions about what was going on,” she said. “But people just jumped to assumptions.”
Means said anyone can call her at anytime and that she’s open to speaking about any of her votes.
“People can call me at any time,” she said. “I’m not some faraway, out-of-touch person.”