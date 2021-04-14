Times News leadership took a tour of the Kingsport Renaissance Center theater Tuesday afternoon in preparation for this week's Board of Mayor and Aldermen candidate forums. The forums will begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday (for the aldermen candidates) and at the same time Thursday (for the mayoral candidates). Both are free to the public.
centerpiece
Candidate forums begin tonight
Matthew Lane
Reporter
