KINGSPORT — A brazen thief stole a bicycle from a vehicle-mounted rack last week while the owner was inside the Food City on North Eastman Road, authorities say.
The Kingsport Police Department is now asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect and getting the bicycle returned to its rightful owner.
According to a press release, the theft took place on the afternoon of Sept. 9. The thief took a red Trek road bicycle worth $1,000 from a vehicle-mounted bike rack.
A passerby took a photo of the theft in progress. The suspect is a white male who appears to have a tattoo on his left elbow and a fixed blade sheath knife on his belt.
If you can identify the suspect or know the bike’s current whereabouts, you’re asked to contact detectives at (423) 229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at (423) 246-9111.