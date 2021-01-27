Tennessee state Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City, is a co-sponsor of a House bill that would allow members of the general public to go armed without a gun permit.
Under present law, it is an offense for a person to carry a firearm or club with the intent to go armed.
Present law allows state, county or municipal judges or any federal judge or any federal or county magistrate to go armed without a permit.
This bill would create a new exception to the offense for a person who is legally in possession of a firearm and is not prohibited from purchasing a firearm in the person’s state of residence.
“This bill specifies that a person who meets the elements of this new exception will have the same defenses and exceptions as a person who has been issued a handgun carry permit, for purposes of any offenses of the weapons statutes, the Occupational Safety and Health Act, or the statutes governing wildlife resources,” said the bill’s summary.
The bill’s sponsor in the House is state Rep. Bruce Griffey, R-Paris. The Senate sponsor is state Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald.
Fifteen states already allow concealed carry without a permit, and lawmakers in nine others have proposed allowing or expanding the practice, according to The Associated Press.
For more, go to www.capitol.tn.gov. The bill’s number is HB0018.