KINGSPORT — Drivers of electric vehicles can soon get a charge at Warriors’ Path State Park.
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation partnered with electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company Rivian to install Rivian Waypoint EV charging stations at Tennessee State Parks.
The goal is to have charging stations available at all 56 state parks. The charging station at Warriors’ Path is installed but not yet operational.
Rivian will oversee the design and installation of the Level 2 chargers, which are compatible with all EV models currently on the road.
The open-network chargers can provide up to 11.5 kilowatts of power, enabling EV drivers to top up on miles while enjoying a day trip or an overnight camp-out. EV charging at Tennessee State Parks will initially be free and drivers will be able to easily monitor their vehicle’s charging session via the Rivian app. Any potential future cost to drivers may be dependent on systemwide utilization to recover electricity costs.
Rivian will provide necessary utility upgrades associated with the charger installation at no cost to the state or taxpayers. Rivian will also cover all network access fees, equipment service, and maintenance for 10 years.
Founded in 2009, Rivian has development centers in the United States, Canada, and England, including a 3.3-million-square-foot manufacturing plant in Normal, Ill. More