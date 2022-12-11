KINGSPORT — Drivers of electric vehicles can soon get a charge at Warriors’ Path State Park.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation partnered with electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company Rivian to install Rivian Waypoint EV charging stations at Tennessee State Parks.

Founded in 2009, Rivian has development centers in the United States, Canada, and England, including a 3.3-million-square-foot manufacturing plant in Normal, Ill. More

information is available at rivian.com.