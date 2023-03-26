KINGSPORT — Five prospects have shown interest in moving into the Fort Henry Mall and have signed letters of intent with the shopping center’s owners, a city official said.
However, John Rose, the Model City’s economic development director, warned that a letter of intent does not mean the businesses will come to fruition.
If they do, it could be a game-changer.
“It could change the face of the mall and even retail development as a whole,” Rose said.
Rose briefed the Board of Mayor and Aldermen last week about the state of economic development during the city’s annual strategy meeting.
Overall, Rose said, development efforts are progressing well with shops and buildings being filled throughout Kingsport.
One of the largest pieces of the pie is the mall, which has seen many stores close throughout the years. Hull Properties, the owner of the building, has committed more than $5 million to rehabilitating the property.
Rose said the owners also want to bring in businesses that will be long lasting and benefit the city as well.
Rose said one prospective tenant is interested in setting up shop in the old JC Penney store. Other businesses have expressed interest in expanding the spaces they might move into, he added.
Hull Properties is also looking to promote the development of outparcels at the mall.
“They don’t need all the parking,” Rose said. “They have all the parking they need.”
Rose could not say when or if new tenants will decide to come to the mall.
City Manager Chris McCartt said such decisions will take time, and they are out of the city’s hands.
“They (the mall’s owners) are really on the cusp of great things and, hopefully, in the coming months, they will be able to announce,” he said.
Kingsport is seeing growth and stability in other areas. The city has 30 shopping centers and 91% are full, Rose said. More than 97% of the city’s business parks are full.
In downtown, the former Pappy’s, Kingsport Grocery and Citizen Supply sites are seeing remodels. Development continues on Centennial Row Townhomes and Brickyard Park. There is also movement to renovate the old Dobyns-Taylor warehouse, and developers are calling the city about building a hotel on New Street, Rose said.
East Stone Commons currently has only two vacancies, Rose said. Ashley Furniture, which is now in the shopping center, has bought the old Best Buy building at the Pavilion and plans to relocate. He said that could happen in the fall.
There is also a lot of movement at Kingsport’s largest shopping center, the Pavilion. Rose said letters of intent have been signed to occupy five spaces.
“If these come to fruition, it will be the highest occupancy rate they’ve had since the center was built,” Rose said.