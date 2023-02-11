Legislative breakfast

State Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, told those gathered for the Regional Legislative Breakfast Friday that people want to move here. ‘It’s old people, it’s young people, it’s middle-aged people,’ he said. ‘And frankly, with what we’ve done in the legislature, I think it’s set us up for success.’

KINGSPORT — A group of state legislators representing Sullivan County talked transportation and Gov. Bill Lee’s budget proposal Friday morning during the 2023 Regional Legislative Breakfast.

“We have a balanced budget, we have a rainy day fund of more than $2 billion, and we’re doing this in an income-tax-free state,” Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, said.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.