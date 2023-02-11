State Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, told those gathered for the Regional Legislative Breakfast Friday that people want to move here. ‘It’s old people, it’s young people, it’s middle-aged people,’ he said. ‘And frankly, with what we’ve done in the legislature, I think it’s set us up for success.’
KINGSPORT — A group of state legislators representing Sullivan County talked transportation and Gov. Bill Lee’s budget proposal Friday morning during the 2023 Regional Legislative Breakfast.
“We have a balanced budget, we have a rainy day fund of more than $2 billion, and we’re doing this in an income-tax-free state,” Sen. Jon Lundberg, R-Bristol, said.
Lundberg; Rep. John Crawford, R-Kingsport; Rep. Bud Hulsey, R-Kingsport; and state Rep. Scotty Campbell, R-Mountain City, all spoke during the 20th annual legislative breakfast, held at the MeadowView Marriot Conference Resort and Convention Center by the Kingsport Chamber and the Bristol Chamber of Commerce. Other legislators from around the region spoke as well.
Lee delivered his State of the State address on Monday and proposed a $55.6 billion budget, which is $600 million less than last fiscal year’s.
The governor is also pushing a transportation overhaul, which would include looking at public-private partnerships to construct highway “choice lanes.”
Crawford said there will be public hearings and more discussion about the concept.
“We’re only 30 years behind, 25 to 30 years behind, on maintaining our roads and bridges,” Crawford said. “So this is a top priority for our governor.”
Campbell, who sits on the House Transportation Committee, said he at first opposed any idea of toll roads, but he said he has found that choice lanes are not toll roads. If such lanes are built, people who want to pay more could use them.
He said the state could possibly gain $3 billion in revenue from the plan.
“That is huge,” he said.
Included in the package could be around $300 million that would go to local governments.
“Its very infrastructure-driven,” Campbell said.
About the governor’s budget, Campbell said he was pleased with what Lee brought before the General Assembly.
“For the first time, a governor of Tennessee, that I’m aware of, is proposing a budget smaller than the one before,” Campbell said.
The legislature could also address social issues this session.
Hulsey talked about legislation now going through the General Assembly concerning drag shows or adult cabaret. The bills in the House and Senate would limit where such shows could take place and would outlaw them from being presented in front of minors.
He said it is not a First Amendment issue, adding that the bills would not ban such shows, but merely set parameters.
“The problem comes when the activity crosses the line and switches over into a sexual offensive way,” Hulsey said. “Then this law says you can’t have kids under 18 in there or you can’t take them around. It seems very reasonable to me.”
He said those bills should be debated in the General Assembly on Tuesday.
Lundberg said he felt the region is moving in the right direction.
He said people want to move here.
“It’s old people, it’s young people, it’s middle-aged people,” he said. “It’s a lot of people. … And frankly, with what we’ve done in the legislature, I think it’s set us up for success.”