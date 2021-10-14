BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Bristol Tennessee Police Department will host a Prescription Drug Takeback event on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Bristol Tennessee Municipal Building, 801 Anderson St.
Community members are asked to bring their old, unwanted, unused, or expired medications (prescription, over-the-counter, and supplements) to this secure drop-off site. However, liquids and syringes will not be accepted.
This is a no-questions-asked event and participants will not be asked for identification. All items will be properly disposed of by incineration by the BTPD.
The police department is encouraging individuals to rid their households of unused medications that pose a safety hazard and can contribute to prescription drug abuse. Additionally, proper disposal is much safer for the environment and the water supply because flushing or throwing away medication puts our waterways and aquatic life at risk.
The drug takeback initiative is for the general public. Medical offices should follow the guidelines set by the Drug Enforcement Administration. The guidelines for disposal can be found at http://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/index.html.