TVA Top Performer 2022

Pictured from left are Adam Borden, TVA engineer; Cindy Herron, vice president of TVA EnergyRight; and Mike Browder, CEO of BTES.

 Contributed

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Tennessee Essential Services (BTES) was named a Top Performer by the Tennessee Valley Authority for 2021 when it comes to helping its customers save money and energy through EnergyRight programs.

EnergyRight partners with local power companies to offer innovative and valuable programs to residents and businesses in the Tennessee Valley.

