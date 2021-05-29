KINGSPORT — A Memorial Day event will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the Kingsport Veterans Memorial.
The event is free and open to the public and hosted by the Tri-Cities Military Affairs Council.
Command Sgt. Maj. Jeff Broyles (retired) will be the keynote speaker during Monday’s event. Broyles entered the U.S. Army in 1986 and served until his retirement in 2016. He participated in Operations Just Cause, Desert Storm and Shield, Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom, totaling 17 separate deployments.
Broyles’ military awards include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, and the Combat and Expert Infantryman’s Badge. He lives in Bluff City and serves as a member of the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and Planning and Zoning Commission.
Local veterans organizations, including American Legion Post 3, AMVETS Post 37, Korean War Veterans, Vietnam Veterans of America Post 979 and TCMAC will be recognized during Monday’s event.
Pastor George Jones of Covenant Brethren Church of Blountville will perform the invocation and benediction, according to the event’s itinerary.