BRISTOL, Va. — Downtown Bristol’s oldest operating live entertainment venue has hit the market.
Built and opened in 1925, The Cameo Theater is for sale for $2.9 million.
“I hate to sell it, but it’s time,” said Brent Buchanan, owner of The Cameo Theater, “I’m worn out.”
Located at 703 State St. in Bristol, Virginia, the venue was fully renovated and reopened nearly two years ago. Now after two years of concerts by such acts as rock’s Blue Oyster Cult and country’s Bellamy Brothers, the longtime venue could soon change ownership.
“We’ve been through a lot here,” Buchanan said. “It’s not like we got tons of funding through the state or locally. We got nothing. It’s been strictly me. Not to mention the renovation. Me and my dad did most of the work.”
Upon reopening, The Cameo Theater staged its first sell-out concert on Sept. 3, 2021, when prog rock veterans Blue Oyster Cult packed the newly renovated building. Its marquee, then as now full with names of bands scheduled to appear on stage at The Cameo, was topped with a newly-installed dramatically vivid sign in the art deco style that thrust the name "Cameo" skyward.
Emblazoned from one end of downtown’s State Street corridor to the other, The Cameo’s sign looks like downtown feels on most nights. Vibrant as a shooting star, that sign echoes the multiple wow factors located inside its doors.
“Thank you,” Buchanan said with a pause. “The wow factor, it’s the entertainment from the stage. There are historical nuances in this building you can see. Then when the lights hit and the music begins on stage, that’s the wow factor.”
Upon opening in 1925, The Cameo was primarily employed as a movie theater. Western movies starring Johnny Mack Brown as well as John Wayne and Walter Brennan screened in The Cameo during the 1930s and ‘40s. Likewise, patrons flocked to see music-based films starring country legend Roy Acuff including 1944’s “Sing, Neighbor, Sing” and 1948’s “Smoky Mountain Melody” at The Cameo.
During the late 1960s and early ‘70s, such Disney movies as “The Love Bug” appeared on screen at The Cameo. On occasion, The Cameo staged live concerts during its early history. For instance, singing cowboy star Tex Ritter performed at least one time at The Cameo.
By the 2000s, occasional concerts were staged in The Cameo, albeit rarely. For instance, four years before Buchanan bought the building, Bluegrass Hall of Fame member Larry Sparks performed at The Cameo in October 2013. Before renovations got underway, Bristol’s Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver staged a Christmas concert at The Cameo in December 2018.
When Buchanan started booking shows at The Cameo, he added considerable pages to its chapters of history within the greater downtown Bristol story.
“We wanted great shows,” Buchanan said. “But goal number one was to renovate The Cameo and get it back to its glory days.”
When Buchanan bought The Cameo in October 2017, the building was in a varied state of disrepair. Walls looked dingy in the auditorium. Seats worn, carpet raggedy, restrooms beyond salvaging.
Now, The Cameo gleams with renewed life.
“It should be here long after we’re both dead and gone,” Buchanan said. “It’s got a good hundred years left.”
On the public market, there’s no telling precisely who may purchase The Cameo. However, Buchanan’s wish it to sell The Cameo to a local person or entity.
“Yes, that’s my wish,” he said. “Keep it in the Bristol community. The Cameo is ready to roll.”
At least for now, shows booked and scheduled are still on. For instance, hair metal rock veterans Stryper are slated to headline The Cameo on Sunday, July 16. World renowned guitarist Tommy Emmanuel appears on Monday, July 17. There are concerts booked into December and early next year.
“We’re still going to keep operating until a sale happens,” Buchanan said. “As of now, we don’t have any issues with the shows. Our goal is to keep things as normal as possible.”
Meanwhile, Buchanan stressed that though the building has been listed for sale, his affection for The Cameo runs deep.
“There’ll never be anyone who loves The Cameo more than me,” Buchanan said. “But it’s time. I think it’s best for The Cameo. The reason I’m selling it is that it’s just time.”