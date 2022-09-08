Local news logo

BRISTOL, Va. — The city of Bristol, Virginia, will soon close its landfill and start delivering its garbage to a private landfill in Sullivan County, a city official said.

“We’re going to stop accepting trash this week,” Bristol, Virginia, Vice Mayor Neal Osborne said.

