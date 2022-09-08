BRISTOL, Va. — The city of Bristol, Virginia, will soon close its landfill and start delivering its garbage to a private landfill in Sullivan County, a city official said.
“We’re going to stop accepting trash this week,” Bristol, Virginia, Vice Mayor Neal Osborne said.
The garbage will instead go to Advanced Disposal, a privately controlled solid waste site in Blountville that is under the purview of Waste Management, a Houston, Texas-based company.
The city has stopped accepting trash as it begins to shut down its landfill as ordered through a court injunction. The landfill has had issues for almost a decade after the city of Bristol, Tennessee, sued Bristol, Virginia, over the landfill and environmental concerns.
The landfill was built in a limestone quarry in 1998. Within just a few years, there were complaints about smells coming from the area. The city of Bristol, Tennessee, then sued.
An injunctive order issued recently instructed the city to close the landfill and cover it.
Osborne said the city put out a request of proposal for potential landfills.
“We didn’t have any takers,” he said.
So, the city decided to start sending garbage to the Blountville site, which is the closest landfill. The city will have to pay full price for offloading the refuse.
Osborne said Bristol, Virginia, produces about 7,000 tons of trash annually. He said city staff members are still working on getting an estimate of how much it will cost the city annually to send its trash to the Blountville landfill.
It’s the same landfill that currently serves Kingsport, Sullivan County, and Bristol, Tennessee.
Osborne said city customers may need to brace themselves for a potential garbage rate hike.
“I hope it doesn’t affect city trash rates,” Osborne said. “It’s very feasible it could.”
There’s one thing that is certain. The city plans to find a landfill outside Bristol, Virginia, and won’t be in the landfill business again.
“The city of Bristol will never have another landfill in the city limits,” Osborne said. “This has been a money loser for 25 years.”