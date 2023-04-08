BRISTOL — Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee 4-H and Future Farmers of America members will meet in Bristol May 6 for an eight-decade regional tradition: the 79th annual Bristol Steer and Heifer Show.
Lee County Virginia Cooperative Extension Agent and show SWVA Chair Amy Byington said the show gives 4-H and FFA members on both sides of the state line a chance to show their beef cattle projects in competition.
“This year will be the third generation for my family and the show,” said Byington. “My father and I competed when we were young, and my niece will be showing this year.”
While the Steer and Heifer Show once was a major downtown Bristol event, Byington said the show has moved to other sites in recent years but still attracts dozens of competitors and their livestock.
The show starts Saturday, May 6, at 9:30 am at the Appalachian Fairgrounds in Gray with more than 90 exhibitors registered with 41 steer projects and 125 heifer projects. Exhibitor check-ins for their steers and heifers will be Friday, May 5, 4-6 p.m.
Interested exhibitors can contact their local Virginia Cooperative Extension offices for more information.
Anyone wanting to order Bristol Steer and Heifer shirts outside of orders included with exhibitor registration can fill out an online form: https://tinyurl.com/BristolShirt23. Orders are due by April 19 and payment due by May 1. Mail checks — made out to VCE-Lee — to VCE-Lee at 486 Industrial Dr., Pennington Gap, VA 24277. Shirts can be picked up at the show May 5-6.