BRISTOL — Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee 4-H and Future Farmers of America members will meet in Bristol May 6 for an eight-decade regional tradition: the 79th annual Bristol Steer and Heifer Show.

Lee County Virginia Cooperative Extension Agent and show SWVA Chair Amy Byington said the show gives 4-H and FFA members on both sides of the state line a chance to show their beef cattle projects in competition.

