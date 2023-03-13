Local logo

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A two-day sting by local law enforcement has led to the arrest of 11 men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors, according to a press release.

“This operation sends the strong message that we remain vigilant and committed to the safety of our children,” Bristol Tennessee Police Chief Matt Austin said. “Be assured that the Bristol Tennessee Police Department will continue to commit its full resources to protecting our children and making sure those who harm or exploit them are held accountable.”

