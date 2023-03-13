BRISTOL, Tenn. — A two-day sting by local law enforcement has led to the arrest of 11 men accused of seeking illicit sex from minors, according to a press release.
“This operation sends the strong message that we remain vigilant and committed to the safety of our children,” Bristol Tennessee Police Chief Matt Austin said. “Be assured that the Bristol Tennessee Police Department will continue to commit its full resources to protecting our children and making sure those who harm or exploit them are held accountable.”
Over a two-day period beginning Thursday as part of an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in Northeast Tennessee, authorities placed several decoy advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases.
The focus of the operation was to identify individuals seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors.
The operation resulted in the arrest of 11 men. All were booked into the Sullivan County Jail.
• Johnathan Michael Campbell, 30, Johnson City: Two counts of solicitation of a minor, two counts of patronizing prostitution of a minor and one count of unlawful drug paraphernalia. Bond set at $50,000.
• James Stephen Samples, 50, Hurricane, West Virginia: Two counts of solicitation of a minor and two counts of patronizing prostitution of a minor. Bond set at $50,000.
• Isaac Darko Addo, 38, Johnson City: One count of solicitation of a minor and one count of patronizing prostitution of a minor. Bond set at $50,000.
• George Chavez Lopez, 29, Morristown: Two counts of solicitation of a minor and two counts of patronizing prostitution of a minor. Bond set at $50,000.
• Casey Aaron Miller, 34, Boone, North Carolina: One count of solicitation of a minor, one count of patronizing prostitution of a minor and one count of simple possession/casual exchange. Bond set at $50,000.
• Adonius Deondre Fields, 25, Johnson City: One count of solicitation of a minor and one count of patronizing prostitution of a minor. Bond set at $50,000.
• Stacy Ray Harrington, 48, Blountville: One count of solicitation of a minor and one count of patronizing prostitution of a minor. Bond set at $50,000.
• Ismael Villa Arzate, 32, Weaverville, North Carolina: One count of solicitation of a minor and one count of patronizing prostitution of a minor. Bond set at $50,000.
• Paul Brandon Alley, 42, Hellier, Kentucky: Two counts of solicitation of a minor and two counts of patronizing prostitution of a minor. Bond set at $50,000.
• Carlos Perez-Jose, 30, Johnson City: Two counts of solicitation of a minor and two counts of patronizing prostitution of a minor. Bond set at $50,000.
• Bruce M. Byrd, 40, Spartanburg, South Carolina: Two counts of solicitation of a minor and two counts of patronizing prostitution of a minor. Bond set at $50,000.
“Because of the hard work and determination of the officers involved in this investigation and others like them who serve our community, the predators driving the demand for human trafficking can no longer hide in the shadows of the internet,” Austin said.
The 2nd Judicial District Drug Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations and the 2nd Judicial District Attorney General’s Office all participated in the operation.