BRISTOL, Tenn. — Clouds hovered like ghosts at the window leading up to yesterday’s late afternoon start of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Sky blue, clouds puffy.
Then as if the window suddenly thrust wide open, rain drip-dropped from the sky to dampen downtown Bristol.
Thus began the 22nd go-around of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Excitement unequivocal. Rain pesky. Music and musicians as well as concertgoers undeterred, the bands played on.
Until the specter of lightning made its presence known about an hour into the festival. By then, Johnson City’s Bill and the Belles were underway on the Piedmont Stage. Likewise, Zack McNabb on the Country Mural Stage.
Down State Street to the Paramount, Nashville-based duo Goldpine readied for their return as performers at Rhythm & Roots.
“We played here about four or five years ago,” said Kassie Wilson, who with husband Ben Wilson form the Americana-ensconced duo branded as Goldpine.
Goldpine opened the Paramount stage at about 5:30 yesterday afternoon. Earlier in the day, they sat down to speak in a conference room at The Bristol Hotel.
“When we played Rhythm & Roots, we had heard great things from other people,” said Ben Watson. “There are great connections you can get here.”
Goldpine as well as Bill and the Belles sampled from newly released albums. For Goldmine, they dipped into their new album, “Two,” for such songs as Johnny Cash’s “I Still Miss Someone.” Bill and the Belles issued their stupendous new album of Willie Nelson songs, “To Willie from Billy,” on Friday,
“Probably the first time I heard that song,” Ben Watson said, “there was something intriguing about how he said, ‘I still miss…someone.’ But who was that someone? Could have been a particular person. Might not have been anyone in particular.”
Friday, Goldmine played Rhythm & Roots. Come New Year’s Eve, they will sing the National Anthem before an NFL game.
“We just got asked to sing the National Anthem at a Kansas City Chiefs versus Cincinnati Bengals game in Kansas City,” Kassie Wilson said. “That’s the stadium where Taylor Swift played a sold-out concert!”
Meanwhile, Bill and the Belles thrilled a captive audience. While Zack McNabb ventured into Johnny Cash terrain for “The Wreck of the Old 97,” Bill and the Belles recalled Roger Miller’s “Walkin’ in the Sunshine.”
“Sing a little sunshine song,” sang Kris Truelsen, lead singer of Bill and the Belles.
