Bristol Republicans meeting Monday
BRISTOL — The Bristol Tennessee Republicans will meet Monday, Jan. 31, at the Bristol Cafe and Market, 2600 Volunteer Parkway, Bristol, TN, 37620.
Lunch will be available from the cafe's menu beginning at 11:30 a.m. with the meeting beginning at boon.
"We welcome Jason Booher, Sullivan County administrator of elections, and Scotty Murray, Sullivan County Highway Commissioner as our program speakers," club member Gale Morton said in a news release. He went on to say the meeting will conclude by 1 p.m. and that non-members are always welcome.
For questions or additional information, contact bristoltnrepublicans2020@gmail.com.
