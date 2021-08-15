BRISTOL — The Bristol Regional Tourism Marketing Corp. has appointed Matt Bolas as its executive director.
Bolas, a native of Kingsport and a graduate of East Tennessee State University, has more than 20 years of experience in the tourism industry.
His experience includes 18 years as executive director of Discover Bristol and two years as sports marketing manager at Visit Kingsport.
For the past four years, Bolas has led the tourism development division of the High Road Agency, helping launch several nationally recognized, award-winning campaigns.
Additionally, he has served in leadership roles on numerous travel-industry boards throughout Tennessee, Virginia and the Southeast including the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association, Visit Southwest Virginia, Tennessee Association of CVBs, Virginia Association of CVBs, Travel South USA and Southeast Tourism Society.
“As a travel destination, Bristol truly has it all. So our success fully depends on how effectively we’re able to tell that story and create positive experiences for our visitors. I am a firm believer in positive change, transparency, multi-level engagement, open communication and bringing unique perspectives to the table,” Bolas said. “I am honored and eager to work with the board and continue growing our region’s tourism economy.”
In this role, Bolas will oversee the organization’s daily operations including the development and deployment of marketing campaigns, cultivating partnerships with area attractions and seeking additional funding opportunities from state and industry partners. His appointment follows a nationwide search of qualified destination marketing professionals to helm the organization.
“To maximize the impact of our tourism marketing efforts, we knew we had to find an executive director with a proven track record whose experience and personality would be a strong fit with our community,” said Leah Ross, chair of the corporation’s board of directors. “In Matt, we found someone who brings decades of experience as a respected leader in the tourism industry along with an intimate knowledge of Bristol’s tourism assets and strong relationships throughout the region. The board is thrilled to work alongside him as we further build Bristol and our region into the premier travel destination in the Southeast.”
The Bristol Regional Tourism Marketing Corp., a nonprofit entity, was created to foster a collaborative, regional approach to marketing the tourism assets of Bristol and the surrounding area.