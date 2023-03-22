Senator Todd Pillion

State Sen. Todd Pillion aims to make passenger rail happen in Bristol, Virginia.

 CONTRIBUTED/SEN. TODD PILLION

Bristol Now

BRISTOL, Va. — The future of passenger rail service in Bristol is making its way down the tracks.

Bristol Train Station

The historic Bristol Train Station could once again be bustling with travelers if efforts by Virginia state Sen. Todd Pillion and Gov. Glenn Youngkin, working in conjunction with Tennessee officials, to bring passenger rail to the city succeed.
Youngkin speaks at train station speaker series event 1

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin makes remarks during a Speaker Series event at the Bristol Train Station on Oct. 26 on his future plans for raising education standards and jumpstarting workforce development initiatives across the commonwealth. He also voices support for passenger rail in Bristol, Virginia.

