BRISTOL, Tenn. — Deep in the evening last Wednesday, the phone rang. Dane Bryant was on the other end.
“Hey, Tom,” Bryant said. “I’m producing a record (for) Dolly Parton.”
Not just any record — and not just any song. “It’s a duet with Olivia Newton-John of Dolly’s song, ‘Jolene,’ ” Bryant said. “This is probably the biggest thing I’ve ever done.”
Bristol’s most prolific presence at the core of Nashville’s music-making industry, Bryant knows how to get your attention. And he’s not one for hyperbole.
A native of Bristol, Bryant forged a career as a pianist and bandleader on America’s biggest stages, starting in the 1980s.
Those were the days when Bryant was a member of country singer Tanya Tucker’s band for a brief time.
He then worked in country singer Clint Black’s band for 20 years as his pianist and bandleader.
Well, stardom for Bryant leads directly to Bristol.
“I’m proud to be from the Birthplace (of Country Music),” Bryant said by phone from his home in Nashville, reflecting on Bristol’s rich heritage. “I’m proud to tell people I’m from the Birthplace.”
Bryant graduated from Virginia High School. He had taken to music in early childhood, but it was his music teacher in high school, the late Betty Layman, who took a particular interest in him.
“She saw that potential,” Bryant said years ago. “She’s responsible for it all. She said, ‘You can do this.’ I’ll carry that to my grave.”
Layman proved prophetic. For Bryant, “this” includes producing the aforementioned duet between Dolly Parton and Olivia Newton-John. Bryant served as Newton-John’s music director and pianist for about two decades.
The record, a new version of Parton’s 1973 classic “Jolene,” features the last recording made by Newton-John. After a prolonged battle with cancer, she died last August at the age of 73.
“I did my first gig with Olivia in ’95,” Bryant said. “I was still with Clint. I started full time with her in 2000 or 2001. I was her music director and producer when we did the Vegas thing.”
Olivia Newton-John’s “Vegas thing” ran at the Flamingo from April 2014 through December 2016. Bryant led the band for the show, a full-bore, Las Vegas-wide production of dazzlement and delight.
Now he’s produced her final recording. The duet with Parton will be on Newton-John’s forthcoming album of duets, “Just the Two of Us: The Duets Collection, Volume One.” It releases nationwide on May 5.
Bryant emailed the song. As soon as you hit “play,” Newton-John’s luminous and lively voice, like a flower still in full and radiant bloom, springs forth. When she sings, “Jolene, Jolene, Jolene, Joleeeeeeene, I’m begging of you, please don’t take my man,” and Parton’s voice chimes in, it’s a plea borne for all of time.
“ ‘Jolene’ is the only song that was not prerecorded,” Bryant said. “We did it in Los Angeles. (Newton-John) was at the end of her cancer journey. As you can hear, she was a real trooper. We cut her vocals first and then Dolly after that.”
Parton could have recorded her vocals for the song she wrote and made famous in Nashville and transmitted it to them. But, no, not Dolly Parton, who prefers to record hands-on.
“Dolly walked in, introduced herself and said, ‘You tell me what you want, and I won’t leave until you’re happy,’ ” Bryant said. “I said, ‘Instead of a duet, let’s make it like a duel, a call-and-response thing.’ Man, it really hits you when you look in the studio and you see Dolly Parton. Or Stevie Nicks.”
You can watch the video for “Jolene,” which was filmed in the recording studio during their sessions, here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ikbHeZBocPU.
It’s not Newton-John’s lone foray into country music. During the 1970s, she charted 11 singles on Billboard’s country singles chart, including “If You Love Me (Let Me Know),” which peaked at No. 3 in 1974. She also won her first of four Grammys in 1974 for “Let Me Be There,” which was for best Female Country Vocal Performance.
“When Olivia came to Nashville (to accept a CMA Award for Female Vocalist of the Year in 1974), she wasn’t made to feel welcome — except from Dolly,” Bryant said.
Parton, one of the newest inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, announced late last year that she was going to record a rock album. Dane Bryant plays piano on that album.
“Yes, I am playing on Dolly’s new rock record,” Bryant said. “We did ‘Let It Be’ with Paul McCartney. We sent it to him, and he replaced my piano track for his. So, if you’re going to be replaced, it may as well be by Paul McCartney!”
Announced appearances on Parton’s rock album include collaborations with members of Led Zeppelin, John Fogerty, Ann Wilson of Heart, Joan Jett and, yes, Stevie Nicks from Fleetwood Mac fame.
“Stevie Nicks, she sounded great. She didn’t wear a spot of makeup when she came to the studio, and she looked great,” Bryant said. “It really hits you when you’re in the studio, (and) you look over and you see Stevie Nicks.”
Parton recorded such songs as Led Zeppelin’s epic masterpiece “Stairway to Heaven.” Elton John chimed in with Parton on his dramatic “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.” Billy Joel duets with the Country Music Hall of Fame member on “The Entertainer.” John Fogerty and Parton look back to his time with Creedence Clearwater Revival.
And Bryant played piano, masterfully, on them.
“I remember when Fogerty came in and was singing,” Bryant said. “He speaks so softly. But when he sang, there was that voice of his. We did ‘Long As I Can See the Light.’ We gospeled it up. While he was singing, I was thinking about all of his great songs like ‘Down on the Corner.’ ”
No word as to when Parton’s rock album will be released.
Meanwhile, as the world mourned last year’s death of Naomi Judd, the ever-industrious Bryant got to work. Her daughter, Wynonna, hired him to lead the band and play piano during her mother’s public and widely ballyhooed memorial service, staged live at Nashville’s fabled Ryman Auditorium.
Naomi Judd’s emotionally raw memorial service streamed live last May on CMT. The world saw and heard Bryant amid the day’s palpable grief and celebration.
“Oh, man, gosh, that was really something,” Bryant said. “I hadn’t seen Wy in a long time. She’s a rock. She sounded incredible. Oh, ‘Love Can Build a Bridge,’ when she did that with the chorus, wow, are you kidding me? It was incredible. And it was cut live.”
Bryant, known for his deftly virtuosic skills on piano, rates as one of music’s most in-demand musicians. He can and does play country, jazz, rock, blues, whatever.
Dane Bryant, he’s your have-piano, will-play man of exquisitely crafted excellence.
“I follow my joy,” he said. “I’ve never chased anything. Have I led a very blessed life? Absolutely. Have I been lucky? Absolutely. I follow my joy.”
And that joy leads to and connects most prominently and lovingly with his family back home in Bristol. His mom and dad, each in their early 90s, live here. His brother lives here. His roots lead back home to Bristol.
“I want to make my family proud,” Bryant said. “I want to make my mother and dad proud.”