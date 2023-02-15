BLOUNTVILLE — A Bristol, Tennessee, man told police he killed his mother by head-butting her because she interrupted him while he was trying to tell her about a dream, court documents show.
Benjamin Sly told investigators that he felt like his family constantly disrespected him and made him feel “like a child.”
“Benjamin stated that while he was trying to speak to his family, they were constantly interrupting and cutting him off, and that he finally just snapped,” an affidavit states.
Sly, 26, is set to appear in court this morning in relation to the death of his mother, who died a week ago after being severely beaten in her Bristol, Tennessee, home.
He is being held in the Sullivan County Jail on $1 million bond and is charged with one count of first-degree murder and aggravated assault.
Sly is accused of assaulting his mother on Feb. 4 in their home on Clark Drive and then assaulting a neighbor who came by to check on Jill Sly, 57.
An arrest affidavit says earlier that day Jill Sly phoned the neighbor, who was also a friend.
The neighbor asked Jill if she were OK.
“Jill replied with, ‘Help,’ ” according to the affidavit.
The neighbor walked to her friend’s home and Benjamin answered the door. He slammed the door in her face, but a moment later opened the door again and ran after her, the affidavit states.
He caught her, then began beating and choking her until she lost consciousness, the court document says. Benjamin headed back to the residence and the neighbor was able to get back to her home and call police.
Sullivan County deputies arrived at the Sly residence and saw scratches and blood all over the 26-year-old man, the affidavit states.
At that time, Benjamin’s brother arrived home and began screaming when he found their mother underneath a blanket in the kitchen, according to court documents. She had sustained heavy blows to her head, authorities said, and was barely breathing.
Jill was taken to Johnson City Medical Center, where she was diagnosed with a collapsed lung, a skull fracture and blood coming from her ears, authorities said. She later died in the hospital.
According to the affidavit, Benjamin agreed to speak to Sullivan County detectives without a lawyer present and confessed to the crime.
He told them he and his mother were sitting across from each other at the kitchen table and he wanted to tell her about his dream. She cut him off so he snapped.
He head-butted her several times. He stomped on her. Then he covered her up, so he “did not have to look at her,” the affidavit states.
During the interview, he also said he knew his mother had talked to the neighbor.
“Benjamin stated that he was going to kill her as well and was lucky that we did not find her in the yard,” the affidavit says.