BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol man is facing two counts of attempted second-degree murder after he allegedly went to a home early Monday morning in Bristol, Tennessee, and stabbed a person after threatening to kill everyone inside and burn the house down.

Marcus J. Carter, listed as homeless, faces the attempted-murder charges, along with two counts of aggravated assault, simple possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of a legend drug and vandalism under $1,000.

