BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Bristol man is facing two counts of attempted second-degree murder after he allegedly went to a home early Monday morning in Bristol, Tennessee, and stabbed a person after threatening to kill everyone inside and burn the house down.
Marcus J. Carter, listed as homeless, faces the attempted-murder charges, along with two counts of aggravated assault, simple possession of a Schedule IV drug, possession of a legend drug and vandalism under $1,000.
According to an affidavit, Bristol police responded to Bristol Regional Medical Center to a report of a man who had been stabbed in the chest.
The alleged victim, Nathan Keller, told police that on Sunday he encountered Carter on Broad Street, and Carter got into an incident with Brittany Wright.
Around 9 p.m. Sunday, Carter allegedly went to the home where Keller, Wright, Shirley Gross and Gary Murray were staying. According to the affidavit, he started screaming and banging on windows and threatening the four people inside.
Around 2 a.m. Monday, he returned, once again beating on windows and threatening to kill everyone inside and burn the house down, the affidavit stated.
Carter then took a knife and shoved it through a window, breaking it and also slicing through a blanket on the window, police said. Murray told police the knife almost cut him, stopping just six inches from his body.
Keller then went outside with a baseball bat to confront Carter and they got into a fight. During the fight, Carter stabbed Keller in the chest, according to the affidavit.
Murray told police Carter approached him with the knife, threatening to kill him. Murray called 911, and Carter fled.
When police located Carter, they reportedly found a knife on him with spots of blood on it.
During an interview, Carter denied going to the home and said an unknown man approached him and hit him and when he woke up the police were talking to him.
During a search of Carter’s backpack, police said they found marijuana and eight pills of Eliquis, a drug normally used to help lower the risk of stroke or blood clots.
Carter’s arraignment has been set for Wednesday, court documents show.