Both Bristols will submit material to its city councils on Monday to settle the federal court case filed by Bristol Tennessee regarding the landfill in Bristol, Virginia.
The Twin City announced the submissions of a proposed "Consent Order and Permanent Injunction and Other Relief" in a press release on Friday, April 14.
"Both Bristols are pleased to bring an end to the lawsuit by finding common ground to move the entire Bristol community forward," the release said, "and believe that this is an important step towards rebuilding trust and cooperation among their combined community."
The consent order includes that Bristol, VA will make a one-time, $300,000 payment to Bristol, Tennessee, according to the release. Officials also said the order and injunction includes a path to permanently close the Quarry Landfill following remediation efforts.
"Additionally, the Consent Order provides that no additional trash or other waste will be received, placed, or disposed of in the Quarry Landfill," the release said. "Bristol VA is required to obtain Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (“VDEQ”) approval to permanently close the Quarry Landfill once remediation efforts are complete under the Consent Decree entered into between Bristol VA and VDEQ."
Landfill monitoring is also part of the order, the Friday announcement said.
"Finally, through the Consent Order, Bristol VA has agreed to conduct continuous air monitoring until a polyethylene cover has been placed over the Quarry Landfill," the release said. "The air monitoring will test for certain emissions including hydrogen sulfide, total reduced sulfur, and volatile organic compounds, and results will regularly be made available to the public."
The Bristol, Tennessee City Council will hold a special called meeting on Monday, April 17, at 5 p.m. in the Slater Center Community Center auditorium at 325 McDowell Street in Bristol, Tennessee.
The Bristol, Virginia City Council will also hold a called meeting on Monday, April 17, at 300 Lee Street, Bristol, Virginia 24201, also at 5 p.m.
Both entities are set to discuss and vote on the proposed Consent Order for Permanent Injunction and Other Relief to be entered in the litigation pending between the two cities.