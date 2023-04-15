Recent landfill photo as of Nov. 4 (1)

This Nov. 4 photo of the Bristol, Virginia, landfill shows dirt covering the waste that has filled the space over the years.

 City of Bristol, Virginia

Both Bristols will submit material to its city councils on Monday to settle the federal court case filed by Bristol Tennessee regarding the landfill in Bristol, Virginia.

The Twin City announced the submissions of a proposed "Consent Order and Permanent Injunction and Other Relief" in a press release on Friday, April 14. 

