BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Casino generated more than $14 million in adjusted gross revenues from slots and table games in October, the Virginia Lottery stated Tuesday in a news release.

The AGR roughly matched what the temporary casino reported in September and was more than the $12 million reported in July, the casino’s first month of operation.

