Kathy Loudermilk, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Mountain Empire, poses with Major Brooks Gilliam of the Salvation Army and Allie Evangelista, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. The two nonprofits were among the five that Bristol Casino made donations to on Wednesday.
BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock presented donations totaling $50,000 to five local nonprofits: Boys & Girls Club of Mountain Empire, Barter Theatre, Healing Hands, Salvation Army and Girls Inc.
Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock supports these local nonprofits not only by philanthropy, but also their expertise and dedicated time as members of the Board of Directors for the Boys & Girls Club of Mountain Empire and the Salvation Army.
“I am proud to support these five nonprofits that are doing such amazing work to benefit our local community,” said Allie Evangelista, President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol, during Wednesday’s presentation. “These charities help residents — with a variety of needs — here in the Tri-Cities and across Southwest Virginia. Hard Rock believes in investing in the communities we call home.”
According to the Hard Rock website, the company donates to causes such as food banks, toy drives and disaster relief. They donated $4.5 million from their branded casinos in Florida from 2018 to 2021, and they raised $2.03 million at Hard Rock locations outside of Florida.
“This investment is financial, but it also involves our time and dedication with team members volunteering in a variety of roles,” added Evangelista. “We know our local charities need support year-around but recognize that many of the constituencies they serve face even greater needs this time of year, during the holidays.”
The Bristol Casino opened its temporary location at the old Bristol Mall location in July 2022. The permanent casino will open in July 2024, breaking ground earlier in December. Evangelista stepped into the role as president in February 2022.