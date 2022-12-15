Bristol Casino donates to community

Kathy Loudermilk, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Mountain Empire, poses with Major Brooks Gilliam of the Salvation Army and Allie Evangelista, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol. The two nonprofits were among the five that Bristol Casino made donations to on Wednesday.

 (Contributed/Hard Rock)

BRISTOL, Va. — The Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock presented donations totaling $50,000 to five local nonprofits: Boys & Girls Club of Mountain Empire, Barter Theatre, Healing Hands, Salvation Army and Girls Inc.

Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock supports these local nonprofits not only by philanthropy, but also their expertise and dedicated time as members of the Board of Directors for the Boys & Girls Club of Mountain Empire and the Salvation Army.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video