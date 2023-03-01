BRISTOL, Va. — Prominent Bristol businessman Bobby F. Griffin, who pioneered the concept of disposable paper auto floor mats, died recently and will be remembered for his generous spirit and his community service.
Griffin, 90, was a lifelong resident of Bristol, Virginia. One of eight children, he was born June 16, 1932, according to his obituary.
After attending local schools, he went on to serve in the Army. He was a wounded combat veteran of the Korean War and received the Korean War Service Medal from Dr. Billy Kim, a world-renowned Christian evangelist and humanitarian.
Following the war, Griffin returned to Bristol, where he began operating a Texaco station that his father financed with their family home, according to the Bristol Historical Association.
In 1961, he founded his business, Bobby F. Griffin Inc., where he developed, pioneered and patented the concept of disposable paper auto floor mats.
Griffin started his landmark company after taking a trip to Sarasota, Florida, and being told not to get sand in a car he was about to test drive. That experience led him to develop disposable paper auto floor mats. He obtained two patents for his design, and 60 years later, the company is still in business, the Historical Association said in a written statement.
Bristol historian Tim Buchanan said Griffin’s mark on the community went well beyond business.
“He has been invaluable help to many nonprofit organizations over the years,” Buchanan said. “He was involved with many other local businessmen in support of the Haven of Rest and for those in need.”
Griffin was “always planning a business deal, community project or a project through the Bristol Rotary Club,” Buchanan said.
Griffin was also known for bringing the Korean Children’s Choir to Bristol numerous times and had a long-standing friendship with Dr. Billy Kim, who led one of the largest churches in South Korea, and the Billy Graham family.
“He was grassroots at the very core and will be deeply missed in Bristol,” Buchanan said.
Elsewhere in business, Griffin also served as the chairman of the board of Southeastern Magic Wand and developed U-Store-It Warehouses.
“Dr. Griffin was a shrewd businessman and did so much for so many people in Bristol for so many years,” said Bristol, Virginia, Mayor Neal Osborne. “Even as recently as a couple months ago, he was advocating for our city and offering me advice on big issues and projects. I will truly miss his friendship and support, as will much of Bristol.”
Griffin also served on the board of Tennessee Temple University, Bristol Haven of Rest and King University and was a trustee of Gardner-Webb University and other organizations.
Griffin had a desire to help college students and institutes of higher learning. He held two honorary doctor degrees. He also subsidized the cost of education for numerous students, his obituary states.
The Serving Orphans Worldwide organization described Griffin as a longtime friend and member of the advisory board.
“Generous in spirit, generous in time, and generous in resources, Bobby has shared the work of our ministry with so many, helping raise awareness and support,” SOW said in a written statement. “He never missed a special event up in the Bristol (Tennessee) area and was always ready to lend a hand when asked. His passion to serve others will continue making a difference in so many lives, and we are so grateful for his service and friendship.”
He helped organize the annual Bristol Prayer Breakfast, which began in 1999. He served as a co-chair of the prayer breakfast through 2022.
He was an active member of the local Rotary Club and served numerous terms on the board of directors for almost 50 years. He was also a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow, a William E. Skelton Fellow of Rotary International District 7570 and a recipient of the Edgar C. Hatcher “Service Above Self” Award, his obituary states.
Griffin also received the Bristol Mayors’ Award of Distinction. He was a founder and former board member of the Second Harvest Food Bank and served on the advisory board of the Bristol YWCA.
“Bobby never met a stranger and will long be remembered for his generous spirit and his community service,” the Historical Association said in a written statement. “We will miss you Bobby Griffin!”
Griffin will be buried beside his wife Frieda at Susong Cemetery following a private committal service. A public celebration of life will be conducted at 7 p.m. on March 2 at First Presbyterian Church at 701 Florida Ave. in Bristol, Tennessee.