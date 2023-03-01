BRISTOL, Va. — Prominent Bristol businessman Bobby F. Griffin, who pioneered the concept of disposable paper auto floor mats, died recently and will be remembered for his generous spirit and his community service.

Griffin, 90, was a lifelong resident of Bristol, Virginia. One of eight children, he was born June 16, 1932, according to his obituary.

