BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Pinnacle might have scored a home run in landing Cajun-style sports restaurant and bar Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux at its shopping and dining center.
Johnson Commercial Development recently announced the Walk-On’s restaurant is set to open its doors in the fall of 2022 at 226 Steven’s Trail. According to a release from Johnson Commercial Development, the restaurant looks to add 200 employees to its Bristol location.
“We’re so excited to bring Walk-On’s winning culture to the region,” said Jason Gisclair, a Walk-On’s franchisee and the president of DBMC Restaurants, LLC. “We look forward to establishing ourselves as the restaurant of choice for any occasion, whether it be for a big game, family gathering or a drink with friends.”
The 7,500-square-foot restaurant will be located in the Pinnacle Lifestyle Center. The release states the “family-friendly, game-day atmosphere” will offer 70 TVs along with Cajun food and local beers.
The restaurant touts made-from-scratch specialties like VooDoo Shrimp and Grits, Crawfish Etouffee, a Scholarship Burger and Krispy Kreme Donut Bread Pudding among other items.
The chain was created by two Louisiana State University walk-on basketball players, Brandon Landry and Jack Warner, in 2003. In 2015, NFL All-Pro Quarterback Drew Brees became a co-owner of the Walk-On’s chain. The Pinnacle location will be the third Tennessee Walk-On’s location with other locations sprawling throughout the Southeast.