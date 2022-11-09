The Kingsport and Hawkins County Veterans Day programs have been canceled due to the threat of heavy rain. The events are traditionally held outdoors in Kingsport and Rogersville, respectively. Organizers encourage community members to pause and give thanks on Friday to all those who have served and continue to serve the country.
Christmas Connection returns
KINGSPORT — The 43th annual Christmas Connection will be held in the main convention hall at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center, 1901 Meadowview Parkway, Friday and Saturday.
The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is sponsored by the Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts.
“Whether you’ve been enjoying the Christmas Connection for years or are trying it out for the first time, this artisan and craft fair has something for you,” said Hannah Powell, cultural arts program coordinator for the city.
Christmas Connection offers a variety of unique gifts just in time for the holiday season. Some of the items available include country crafts, home décor, fine wood and leather crafts, handmade soaps and lotions, jewelry, ornaments, stained glass, wheel-thrown pottery, baked goods and more.
Food trucks will be set up outside the convention center, while just inside will be the Connection Café and booths by the Kingsport Ballet.
Book on Kingsport Carousel available
KINGSPORT — An inspirational story of one man’s dream to bring a traditional carousel to the Model City has now been published and is available for order.
“The Kingsport Carousel — A Flight of Imagination Given Wings by a Community” is a 164-page hardcover book that tells the seven-year journey of how the Kingsport Carousel became a reality, from its initial idea to its grand opening.
The six-chapter book tells the story of how the late Gale Joh pitched the idea of bringing a carousel to Kingsport, the years-long process volunteers took to assemble and create the ride, to the final attraction we enjoy today.
In addition to the story, the book includes hundreds of photographs from every step of the project, along with a timeline of milestones; information about the riding animals, chariots and sweep animals; biographies of the carvers; a glossary of carousel terms; and details on how a carousel works.
You can order a copy of the book at the Kingsport Carousel (350 Clinchfield St.) or during this weekend’s Christmas Connection event at the MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center. The cost is $75 per copy and all proceeds go to the Kingsport Carousel Endowment Fund.
Hawkins Democrats to meet tonight
SURGOINSVILLE — The Hawkins County Democratic Party will hold its monthly meeting tonight at 6 p.m. at the Steel Workers Union Hall, 124 Hurd Road, Surgoinsville. Please bring items for the free laundry service in Rogersville — change, laundry soap, softener or softener sheets. For more information, contact Jenny Carter at (423) 383-0913 or Karen Givens at (423) 327-1552.
GOP women to gather next week
KINGSPORT — Federated Greater Kingsport Republican Women will hold its November meeting on Monday at the Press Room (behind Food City in downtown Kingsport) from noon to 1 p.m. The group will begin to gather at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be a buffet available for $15. The program will feature Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy, who will discuss jail challenges and new construction. For more information or to RSVP, call Linda LeMaster at (423) 571-3734 or Betsy Boyd at (423) 245-8335.