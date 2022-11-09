Local news logo

Veterans Day programs canceled

The Kingsport and Hawkins County Veterans Day programs have been canceled due to the threat of heavy rain. The events are traditionally held outdoors in Kingsport and Rogersville, respectively. Organizers encourage community members to pause and give thanks on Friday to all those who have served and continue to serve the country.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video