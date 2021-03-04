KINGSPORT — Beginning Sunday evening, one lane of Interstate 81 will be closed in each direction for the next several months.
According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the work will take place at the bridge over the CSX railroad near Exit 59. Mark Nagi, spokesman for TDOT, said the road closure will stretch from mile markers 58 to 60 in both the northbound and southbound lanes.
The road closures to northbound and southbound traffic will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week. However, the on-ramps and off-ramps at Fort Henry Drive will remain open.
The $1.3 million project is to perform repair work on the bridge, including making minor structural repairs to the bridge deck, installing new parapet walls with protective fencing for the railroad and conducting slope repairs under the bridge.
Final work will include new asphalt paving and new markings. All work is expected to be complete on or before May 31, Nagi said. However, the schedule is contingent on favorable weather conditions and motorists are advised to use extreme caution in the area because workers will be present.