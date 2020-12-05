BLOUNTVILLE — This holiday season, the Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue is running an Angel Tree program to help provide pet supplies, food, and toys for pets in need.
The shelter is hoping to assist animals living in the shelter and animals living in the community with owners who are struggling to support them amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. If you or someone you know is in need of pet supplies this holiday season, Bridge Home invites you to send a private message on its Facebook page, email (bridgehomerescue@gmail.com), or call (423) 239-5237 with the owner’s name, phone number, type of pet, name of pet, and a short list of needs.
Owner information will be held confidential and the pet or pets will have an ornament displayed on one of the shelter’s four Angel Trees.
Local residents are invited to pick a pet from one of the trees, which are located at:
• The Bridge Home No Kill Animal Rescue (2061 Highway 75, Blountville)
• Bullpit Fitness Center (3008 Bristol Highway, Johnson City)
• The Outpost (701 W. Market St., Suite 2, Johnson City)
• Military Outdoor Supply (3102 Bristol Highway, Johnson City)
Members of the community are then encouraged to fulfill the wishes of their pet and drop off the supplies at the location of the Angel Tree by Dec. 24.
If you prefer to pick a pet without making a trip to the shelter or one of these businesses, you can call, email, or Facebook Bridge Home to get the pet’s information. Items can be dropped off at the shelter Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 4, again by Dec. 24.
The shelter is also hosting an open house on Dec. 12. Members of the public are invited to meet the animals, staff, and volunteers. Due to social distancing guidelines, however, the number of visitors allowed inside the building at one time will be limited. Bridge Home asks that visitors call the shelter at (423) 239-5237 to make an appointment.