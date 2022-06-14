KINGSPORT — A proposed 386-unit development to be built on city property is hoped to come to fruition within the next four months, a Kingsport city official said.
“We’d like to break ground by October,” said John Rose, economic developer for the city.
The Brickyard Park project is expected to bring single-family homes, apartments, townhomes and duplexes close to the downtown area. The nearly 46-acre plot of land is currently owned partly by the city of Kingsport and the Kingsport Economic Development Board.
The economic development board approved last week accepting a transfer of land from the city to its ownership, pending approval by the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
Rose said the plan is to have the land ownership transfer completed within the next two months. Once that is done, the developers of the project will then start negotiating a tax increment financing (TIF) proposal.
That is expected to come before the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and the Sullivan County Commission in the next few months as well before the groundbreaking, Rose said.
Once that is finished, phase one of the project will start. It will develop about 12.5 acres of the property.
The entire project is expected to take about five to seven years to complete.
“This is a dictionary definition of what a TIF should be used for,” Rose said.
The TIF will be established at a later date once all parties involved come to an agreement, Rose said. But Brickyard Park, which used to be General Shale, fits into the parameters called for with a TIF, he said.
He said it’s a redevelopment project on a brownfield, located near downtown, and ties a historical minority community to downtown, he said.
“It checks all the boxes,” Rose said.
Rose said the city and other officials are negotiating with Edens Communities, located in South Carolina, to develop the property.
He said right now the company has drawn up about 50% of its plans for the development.
Other developments in the area have also received TIFs in the past, including East Stone Commons and Southgate Crossing in Bristol.
City officials said once the development is built out, it should bring in about $1.45 million annually in property taxes.