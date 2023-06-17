Ken Weems mug

Keen Weems

Development plans for Brickyard Park are moving along as the city continues to look at developing the possible 488-unit site.

The Kingsport Regional Planning Commission approved a preliminary plan for Brickyard Park, along with rezoning of two slithers of the property this week.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you