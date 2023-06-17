Development plans for Brickyard Park are moving along as the city continues to look at developing the possible 488-unit site.
The Kingsport Regional Planning Commission approved a preliminary plan for Brickyard Park, along with rezoning of two slithers of the property this week.
“Essentially what that does, that kind of approval, gives them the greenlight to start constructing,” said Ken Weems, Kingsport city planner.
The rezoning of parts of the property will come before the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen next month. At this time, the property is still controlled by the Kingsport Industrial Development Board, but will soon be transferred to a private developer.
The proposed development is expected to be 488 units, site plans show. It will be a mixture of apartments, single-family homes, duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes.
Construction drawings show Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard passing through the middle of the complex and ending at a cul-de-sac. Brickyard Park Drive will also intersect with MLK Boulevard.
The plans also call for an almost 10-acre greenspace or venue area. That area will be available to the public once completed.
Other amenities include a perimeter trail, swimming pool, pond, dog park, basketball and pickleball court, picnic and grill areas, a community garden and an outdoor entertainment and dining area.
“The amenities are pretty beefed up compared to other developments,” Weems said.
Weems said he did not have a timeline yet on when construction would start. It will be done in a total of six phases.
The Brickyard Park property used to be the site of General Shale. After the company moved out, it was labeled a brownfield by the state of Tennessee and handed over to the city. The city then looked at ways to develop the site and city leaders concluded making it into a mixed-use development close to downtown.