Kingsport detectives are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.
Kingsport officers and detectives responded to a residence shortly after noon on Friday to home on the 100 block of Dahlia Steet in Kingsport.
When they arrived, they found a man dead inside, according to a press release.
Authorities said he appeared to have been shot. Police said the identity of the man who allegedly fired the shot is known and that person is speaking with detectives.
Kingsport police said at this point no names are being released. Any charges are pending.
Police said it appeared to have been an isolated incident, contained to one residence, so there is no reason to believe that there is any danger to the general public as a result of it.
The death is still considered an open and active investigation, authorities said.