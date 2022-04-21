KINGSPORT — Robert A. Murphy, 44, of Kingsport, died Wednesday night from injuries after his motorcycle crashed on Moreland Drive near South John B. Dennis Highway.
"On April 20, 2022 at approximately 9:30 p.m. Kingsport Police Patrol officers responded to a single motor vehicle collision on Moreland Drive near South John B. Dennis Highway in Kingsport," a Thursday news release from department Public Information Officer Tom Patton said. "Due to the serious nature of the crash, the K.P.D. Traffic Unit responded to investigate. Their findings thus far are as follows:
• "A maroon 2017 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, operated and solely ridden by Robert A. Murphy of Kingsport, had just exited from southbound South John B. Dennis Highway and had started traveling along Moreland Drive toward Colonial Heights."
• "The motorcyclist failed to negotiate a curve, resulting in the motorcycle running off the right side of the roadway. The motorcycle struck a concrete divider and lost control, ultimately striking a guard rail. Mr. Murphy was thrown from the impact and killed in the crash."
The news release said the incident remains under open and active investigation by the police traffic unit. The release said no additional details are available at this time.
