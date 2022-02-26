KINGSPORT — A Johnson City driver died Saturday morning from injuries sustained in a rollover accident at the interchange of Interstates 81 and 26, the Kingsport Police Department said in a news release.
In the Saturday morning release from Public Information Officer Tom Patton, the KPD said the driver's female passenger was injured but treated at a local hospital and released, authorities said.
"On Feb. 26, 2022 at approximately 3:50 a.m., Kingsport Police patrol officers responded to a single motor vehicle crash at the interchange of Interstate 81 and Interstate 26 in Kingsport," a Saturday morning news release said.
Because of the serious nature of the incident, the KPD Traffic Unit was called to the scene to investigate. The units subsequent findings are as follows:
• "A silver 2014 Ram 1500 full-size 4-door pickup, driven by Dennis D. Turbyfill and also occupied by front seat passenger, Carol B. Hormuth, was northbound on Interstate 81 and taking exit 57A to eastbound Interstate 26."
Turbyfill, 50, and Hormuth, 44, both were listed as from Johnson City.
• "For reasons that remain under investigation, the pickup traveled off the left side of the ramp and entered a grassy area where it began to spin. When the pickup reached the shoulder of I-26, it overturned across the eastbound lanes of I-26, crossed the median, and came to rest in the westbound lanes of I-26.
• "Mr. Turbyfill was killed in the crash. Ms. Hormuth sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported by Sullivan County EMS (Emergency Medical Services) to a local hospital where she has since been treated and released."
Partial lane closures remained in place for several hours to allow for the safe investigation of the crash; however, Patton said the scene has since been cleared and normal traffic patterns have resumed.
The vehicle they were in was a silver 2014 Ram four-door pickup truck.
This crash remains under open and active investigation by the KPD Traffic Unit. As such, no further details were available, the news release said.
