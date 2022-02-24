Update: A flood advisory is in effect until 5:45 p.m. this afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Morristown. Hawkins, Sullivan and Washington Counties are included in the advisory in addition to Cocke, Grainger, Greene, Hamblen and Jefferson Counties.
According to the National Weather Service, the flooding is caused by “excessive rainfall” from earlier on Thursday. The alert also said some locations that will experience flooding include Johnson City, Kingsport, Morristown, Bristol (Tennessee), Greeneville, Elizabethton, Jefferson City, Rogersville, Dandridge, Rutledge, Jonesborough, Bean Station, Tusculum, White Pine, Surgoinsville, New Market, Baneberry, Russellville, Colonial Heights and Gray.
Update: Hawkins County Schools will be closed on Friday Feb. 25 for inclement weather. Scott County will have a virtual learning day Friday. Lee County will be on a two-hour delay Friday.
Update: According to the Hawkins County EMA, th following roadways have been reported to 911 as flooded: Highway 113 (St. Claire Area to the county line), 100- 1399 Tarpine Valley Rd., Burem Rd. and Luster Rd., Clemmons Rd. and Logan Ln., Walkers Church Rd. and Cantrell Rd., 11 E, Melinda Ferry Rd., 100- 332 Guntown Rd., 1100- 1299 Caney Valley Loop, Highway 66 S and Guthries Gap Rd., N Main St. (Bulls Gap) and White Horn Rd., Goan Dr. (Bulls Gap) and N Main St., 100- 553 Bingham Rd., 100- 899 Heck Hollow Rd., East Main St. (Rogersville) and Park and Bulls Gap St. Clair Rd.
Update: The NWS has issued a flash flood warning for Northwestern Greene, Northeastern Hamblen and Southwestern Hawkins counties until 1:15 p.m. today.
The NWS has issued a flash flood warning until 3:15 p.m. for Southern Grainger County, West Central Hamblen County, Northwestern Jefferson County, Northeastern Knox County and Southern Union County.
The NWS has also issued a flash flood warning for Northwestern Cocke County, Northwestern Greene County, Southeastern Hamblen County, Northeastern Jefferson County, Northeastern Hawkins County and Northwestern Sullivan County until 3 p.m. today.
According to the NWS most areas have already received 2 to 3 inches of rain and are expected to get more.
HAWKINS COUNTY — The National Weather Service out of Morristown, Tennessee issued a flood watch at 6:53 a.m. for several counties in Tennessee and Virginia including Hawkins, Hamblen and Greene counties in Tennessee and Scott County Virginia.
The watch also covers Campbell, Claiborne, Hancock, Morgan, Anderson, Union, Grainger, Roane, Knox and Jefferson in Tennessee and Lee and Wise counties in Virginia.
The flood watch will remain in effect until 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon
The National Weather Service says that flooding due to excessive rainfall will be possible.
The NWS also said that "excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations and creeks and streams may rise out of their banks."
The NWS said that "saturated soils and high stream flows make the region vulnerable for flooding [and] a slow moving boundary will bring long duration rain to the watch area through Friday morning."
A total of one to three inches of rain is possible in the watch area.
The NWS said that residents should monitor weather forecasts and those who live in areas prone to flooding should prepare to take action if needed.
"Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads," NWS said in a watch statement. "Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."
The Hawkins County School District also announced that they will be dismissing at 11:30 today due to the weather. School also started two hours later today.
The Rogersville City School also delayed opening until 11 a.m. this morning.
The Hawkins County Rescue Squad has posted on Facebook that a school bus was involved in a flooding incident earlier this morning. The kids on the bus have safely been transported to Saint Clair School.
Also due to flooding Highway 113 from Highway 66 to Rocky Hill is shut down.
