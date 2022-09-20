featured breaking Breaking and updated: TBI says missing teenager from Mount Carmel is found TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Sep 20, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Aleeyah Counts Contributed Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MOUNT CARMEL — A previously missing Hawkins County teenager has been found, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported Tuesday evening.TBI earlier in the day sent out a missing child alert for 14-year-old Aleeyah Counts of Mount Carmel. According to the TBI, through a morning post on Twitter, Counts was last seen on Monday near Volunteer High School in Church Hill."Aleeyah Counts has been located and is safe. As always, thank you for helping us get the word out!" TBI posted on Twitter at 6:25 p.m.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Tbi Mount Carmel Clothing Sport Teenager Police Department Church Hill Tennessee Bureau Of Investigation Alert Aleeyah Counts Internet Mass Communication Twitter Post Tessa Worley Reporter Author email Follow Tessa Worley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR