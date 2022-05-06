KINGSPORT — Hail hit the greater Kingsport area Friday afternoon, in the Colonial Heights area south of downtown, in the Greenacres area and near Indian Path Medical Center, among other locations.
Meanwhile, wind downed trees to the west in Hawkins County and near the Willowbrook Subdivision out Sullivan Gardens way on the edge of Kingsport, as captured in a photo by Matthew Lane.
George W. Akens IV shot video and photos of hail in his back yard and on his deck around 5 p.m. Friday.
Billie Byrd captured a photo of trees downed on Main Street in Surgoinsville, a municipality in Hawkins County between Church Hill and Rogersville, Friday afternoon.
Kingsport Times News staff writer Marina Waters took some photos of hail larger than marbles near Stone Drive.
Heavy rain continued throughout the evening as a severe thunder-storm warning was set to expire at 7 p.m. and a tornado watch was set to expire at 8 p.m., both from the National Weather Service.