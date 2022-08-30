KINGSPORT — Boy Scout Matthew Munsey needed a project to become an Eagle Scout.
He heard of a project that needed to be completed: a food and clothing pantry at Kingsport Fire Station No. 7.
“They had a smaller food pantry that had been built, but they wanted one bigger and more sturdy and more stable to the ground,” Munsey said.
So the community celebrated the opening of the new Firefighter Shane Warren Free Pantry on Tuesday at Fire Station No. 7.
The smaller pantry, called The Blessing Box, had sat at the fire station in Rock Springs almost five years. During the summer, firefighters and members of Christ Fellowship Church would put food in it, and during the winter they would place coats and gloves.
In March, Munsey began the planning stages of the new pantry and started building it on July 23.
It came together in a matter of days with the help of Kingsport Fire Capt. Justin Waycaster.
“I saw a need and they needed it, so I got it done,” Munsey said.
Munsey also added something else into the pantry. Members of the community wanted to incorporate some aspect of the old Blessing Box, so he hung the old door inside the new pantry.
Warren, on hand Tuesday, said he spent time serving at the station.
He said he and Waycaster were on different shifts at the station and had talked about building a better place to store the items for the public. He said after he retired, Munsey and Waycaster connected to get the building finished.
“He knocked it out of the park,” Warren said.
Warren said he was honored his name was put on the building.
“Theoretically, it should say Fire Station 7 because every man and woman who has worked at this station has been involved,” he said. “But I am honored.”
Munsey is now waiting for the Boy Scouts of America to review his application for Eagle Scout and once that is done, he will be awarded the honor.
He said he has done some building in the past.
“Nothing like this,” he said.
