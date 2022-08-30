Free Pantry project

Kingsport Fire Capt. Justin Waycaster, left, Boy Scout Matt Munsey, middle and retired firefighter Shane Warren stand in front of the brand new Firefighter Shane Warren Free Pantry at Kingsport Fire Station No. 7.

 CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net

KINGSPORT — Boy Scout Matthew Munsey needed a project to become an Eagle Scout.

He heard of a project that needed to be completed: a food and clothing pantry at Kingsport Fire Station No. 7.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video