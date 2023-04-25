featured Boy killed in ATV crash near Pound By MIKE STILL mstill@timesnews.net Mike Still Reporter Author email Apr 25, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jordan Facebook - JWA Family Engagement Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save POUND — An ATV crash has killed a Pound boy.Wise County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Charles Sanders said Monday that a 6:50 p.m. 911 call on Sunday led first responders to the crash scene in the Bold Camp section of Pound.Emergency personnel found the boy dead at the scene. In a memorial post on the J.W. Adams Combined School Facebook family engagement page, the boy was identified Monday as Nate Jordan. County school officials said Jordan was a seventh- grader at L.F. Addington Middle School in Wise after completing grades at J.W. Adams.Jordan played middle school football and basketball.School Superintendent Mike Goforth said counselors were available Monday at the two schools and at Central High School, where Jordan’s mother is a teacher. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags School Systems Education Job Market Internet Mike Still Reporter Author email Follow Mike Still Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Related Articles One motorcyclist killed, one injured in SUV collision By MIKE STILL mstill@timesnews.net Third inmate in Sunday jail escape identified From staff reports Boy killed in ATV crash near Pound By MIKE STILL mstill@timesnews.net KATS to alter schedule starting next week, city officials say From staff reports Deceased man found in Church Hill TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net Kingsport YMCA kicks off Week of Giving By CLIFF HIGHTower chightower@timesnews.net Cherokee High School to host food truck rally By TESSA WORLEY tworley@timesnews.net She's alive!: Dobyns-Bennett Winter Guard brings home World Class Champion Title By EMILY STEWART estewart@timesnews.net Jim Harris of St. Clair Elementary latest in Teacher Spotlight From staff reports Police recapture three Duffield Regional Jail escapees By MIKE STILL mstill@timesnews.net ON AIR Would you like to receive notifications from this website? Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop. Breaking News Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time. No thanks Yes, sign me up © Copyright 2023 Kingsport Times News 701 Lynn Garden, Kingsport, TN | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.