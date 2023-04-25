Nate Jordan

Jordan

 Facebook - JWA Family Engagement

POUND — An ATV crash has killed a Pound boy.

Wise County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Charles Sanders said Monday that a 6:50 p.m. 911 call on Sunday led first responders to the crash scene in the Bold Camp section of Pound.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you