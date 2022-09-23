BLOUNTVILLE — A judge ruled on Friday that Megan Boswell could not replace her current defense attorney, and a medical expert told the court that Boswell's 15-month old child, Evelyn, died of asphyxia after being found upside down in a trash can.

Boswell, charged with murder in the death of her child, told Judge Jim Goodwin at the start of a hearing on photographic evidence that she wanted to replace her public defender, Brad Sproles.

