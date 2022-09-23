BLOUNTVILLE — A judge ruled on Friday that Megan Boswell could not replace her current defense attorney, and a medical expert told the court that Boswell's 15-month old child, Evelyn, died of asphyxia after being found upside down in a trash can.
Boswell, charged with murder in the death of her child, told Judge Jim Goodwin at the start of a hearing on photographic evidence that she wanted to replace her public defender, Brad Sproles.
“I feel uncomfortable with Sproles representing me,” Boswell said.
But Goodwin said he was uncomfortable with taking Sproles off the case without a reason and said it would delay the trial even more, up to a year, and it has already been delayed.
Goodwin asked Sproles if he felt that he could represent Boswell.
“I have to say our relationship has deteriorated,” Sproles said.
Boswell is set to go on trial in February. She is currently in the Sullivan County Jail on a $1 million bond.
She is charged with felony murder, aggravated child abuse, aggravated child neglect, abuse of a corpse and 12 counts of providing false police reports.
Evelyn was reported missing on Feb. 18, 2020, and the child’s body was found on March 6, 2020, in a playhouse in a shed on property owned by family members. Boswell was later indicted by a grand jury and pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The hearing Friday in the Sullivan County Justice Center was to look at whether prosecutors could admit 26 photos and two other pieces of evidence to the court.
Before the judge had a chance to review the photos, Boswell told the judge she felt that Sproles wasn’t following her lead on forensic witnesses that she felt needed to be called in order to help defend her.
Goodwin, though, told her that Sproles has the right to give an opinion on who or who shouldn’t be called to testify. Goodwin also said even if Boswell retained another attorney it doesn’t mean that attorney would follow her suggestions.
Goodwin then denied the request.
NEW DETAILS
As the hearing moved into the issue of photographic evidence, Dr. Darinka Mileusnic-Polchan, director of the East Tennessee Forensic Center, took the stand.
During her testimony, Mileusnic-Polchan said Evelyn had died from asphyxia and was found upside down in a trash can, wrapped in a blanket and aluminum foil and in a trash bag.
She said all four of these things contributed to the death of the toddler.
Before her testimony, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Brian Fraley said that he, another special agent and two Sullivan County detectives found the little girl.
Fraley said they went into the shed and as they looked into the playhouse, they saw a trash can. He said the trash can placement looked unnatural.
Fraley said Boswell had given law enforcement officers a description of the trash can, along with clothes and a blanket that Evelyn had been wrapped in. He said Boswell had told officers that she had rolled over on the toddler and suffocated her.
“She claimed it was an accidental death,” Fraley said.
Mileusnic-Polchan later refuted that claim, saying there would be no way it was accidental and it was a homicide. She said it would be impossible for the girl to be smothered from being rolled over in bed.
“No, she was too old for that,” Mileusnic-Polchan said. “She was too big for that.”
The forensics expert also testified that Evelyn Boswell had been found in an S-shape and ruled out that the toddler could have climbed into the trash can on her own. She said someone had to have placed her there.
“To be packaged like this, to be positioned like this,” she said. “It had to be an adult.”
PHOTO EVIDENCE
Mileusnic-Polchan told the judge that several of the photos presented to the court would be needed in order to help a jury visualize what she was saying as part of her forensic science testimony. Sproles had no objections to 11 of the photos, but he objected to 15 other photos that he said would be too disturbing to a jury and would elicit an emotional response from jurors that would prejudice the defense.
Goodwin said there was court precedence that some photos could be deemed as being too graphic and creating a prejudice. The judge then looked over all questionable photos and dismissed seven of the 15, saying they could be deemed prejudicial.