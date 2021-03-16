KINGSPORT — The Boone Lake Association is asking the Model City for some financial help in purchasing a skimmer boat — a boat that would be used year-round to help keep the Holston River side of Boone Lake clear of debris.
Members of the BLA came before the Kingsport Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Monday afternoon to ask the board to consider giving them $31,250. A similar request has been made of Bristol, Tennessee, while Sullivan County agreed last year to give the BLA $62,500 toward the purchase.
What the BLA is planning to use the money on is a second skimmer boat and related equipment — a $125,000 purchase. Johnson City and Washington County previously gave the BLA a similar amount for a similar purchase, with the boat currently being used on the Watauga River channel of the lake.
Formed in 1983, the BLA is a volunteer organization that works year-round to collect and dispose of trash and debris from Boone Lake.
Val Kosmider, the president of the association, explained the challenges the BLA is facing in light of Boone Lake filling up and why the organization is needing Kingsport’s help in funding the purchase.
“Thousands of tons of big stuff has been taken out — logs, appliances and tires. What we’re left with now is small the stuff ... bottles and cans,” Kosmider said, adding that this debris could make its way downstream, through two dams and eventually reach Kingsport.
BACKGROUND INFORMATION
The Tennessee Valley Authority discovered a sinkhole near the base of the Boone Dam embankment in October 2014, finding water and sediment seeping from the riverbank. In an effort to stop internal erosion along the embankment, the TVA launched a six-year repair effort to fix the problem.
Today, Boone Lake is coming back at a rate of about two feet per week until July.
With the dam essentially being out of commission, this caused a financial hardship on many local residents, businesses and municipalities. To help offset this hardship, the TVA makes annual impact payments to local municipalities.
It’s this funding the BLA is asking local governments to tap to help pay for the skimmers.
FINAL SALES PITCH
Last year, the TVA made impact payments to Kingsport in the amount of $194,000; to Bristol ($107,000); to Sullivan County ($629,000); to Johnson City ($306,000) and Washington County ($608,000).
Johnson City and Washington County officials said earmarking the TVA funds for the cleanup effort was justified based on the economic impact the lake has on the region. However, even though a majority of Boone Lake is in Sullivan County, no part of the Kingsport city limits is on the lake.
Vice-Mayor Colette George raised the question of fairness during Monday’s work session. If the BMA were to grant this request, then Kingsport residents would end up paying twice — once as Sullivan County taxpayers and again as Kingsport taxpayers.
“We have a lot of expenses as a city due to flooding. Every time it floods, we have trash, there’s damage to the playgrounds and our whole Riverfront Park is having to be redone,” George said. “It’s hard for me to sit here and say, you now have to pay double. I struggle with this.”
The BMA is not expected to take formal action on the request tonight during its regular meeting.
The matter could be on the BMA’s agenda for April 6.