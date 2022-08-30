Many of us of a certain age awaited the launch of NASA’s Artemis 1 moon rocket Monday with the feeling that it’s about time.
For more than five decades, spaceflight has evolved from Arthur C. Clark’s vision of commercial space planes to the space shuttle and on to Space X’s rockets able to launch and land like a 1950s sci-fi vision from the movie “Forbidden Planet.”
But for Baby Boomers, the Apollo program was it.
NASA’s Mercury and Gemini programs were vital warmups, but Apollo was going to the moon.
In 1969, model kits of Saturn V launchers, lunar landers, command modules and even the “Old 66” Navy Sea King helicopter used to recover many of the Apollo astronauts could be found in Woolworth’s, department stores and even drug stores.
If you gassed up your car at a Gulf service station in 1969, chances are that your parents picked up a placemat-sized paper sheet model of the Apollo lunar lander. As a fumble-fingered 6-year old, I remember asking my folks when they were getting a fill-up so I could make another try at punching out card pieces of the Eagle lander.
And, on July 20, 1969, I got to stay up late to watch one of the major live television events of the 1960s: Neil Armstrong setting foot on a cold sphere just over 244,000 miles away.
Watching Monday’s launch delay and eventual scrubbed launch, I was disappointed. I also felt glad that NASA put off the launch until Friday because, 30 years ago this summer, I stood with a group of Southwest Virginia teachers under an abandoned concrete structure — the former Launch Complex 34 — about three stories tall at the Kennedy Space Center complex.
The tower gantry, blast shields and other complex equipment are gone five decades after the disaster but, looking up and out the hole in its roof, you could see where the first three Apollo astronauts scheduled to orbit the moon died in a test of the command module’s systems in January 1967.
Gus Grissom, Ed White and Roger Chaffee died when the module’s pure oxygen atmosphere fed an electrical fire. Investigators determined the three probably could not open the spacecraft’s three-hatch access system in time to escape.
Ironically, in 1961, Grissom saw the explosive hatch of his Mercury capsule Liberty Bell 7 blow off and flood the spacecraft before a helicopter could recover it. NASA directed that a non-explosive, multi-hatch system be used for the initial Apollo command module.
In 1992, you could drive onto the site — our tour bus parked underneath it with plenty of clearance — and I saw the metal plaque in memory of the Apollo 1 crew. The wreckage from the Challenger space shuttle is buried less than a mile from the site in an old underground missile silo, sealed with concrete.
Within view of the Apollo 1 pad, you can see Launch Complex 39 — the two former shuttle launch sites at KSC — where Artemis sits as NASA and contractor crews are working to find and fix the issues with the rocket’s engine three. The teachers and I took a tour few people outside launch crews get — the blast pit in pad 39A, near Artemis’s 39B — where thousands of gallons of water flow in seconds to cool the foundation from the rocket’s engines and pair of external boosters at ignition.
Watching Artemis on the pad and hearing the news of the launch delay was a relief. Fifty-five years after NASA prepared for its first manned moon flight and 53 years after Neil Armstrong took his giant leap, America saw two fatal disasters in the space shuttle program and several unsteady steps toward where this country was in 1969.
In six decades, NASA has had plenty of experience developing rockets and climbing back from disasters. On Friday, this country is on the edge of going back to the moon and doing more than standing there, driving a multi-million ATV or ± in Alan Shepherd’s case — playing a round of golf.
And Artemis 1, hopefully, will be ready to launch in good weather. And if conditions are not right, NASA hopefully will take its time to make sure it is right.
Either way, it’s about time.