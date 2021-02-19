KINGSPORT — The region’s largest book fair returns to the Kingsport Civic Auditorium next month with tables upon tables of books, audiobooks, music CDs, movies and vinyl records.
And in light of the ongoing pandemic, the book fair will have certain COVID-19 protocols — inventory will be displayed in more than the two main rooms, face coverings will be required and social distancing will be encouraged.
Disposable masks and hand sanitizer will also be available for customers and volunteers.
The Kingsport Book Fair will take place in two weeks — March 4 through March 7 at the Civic Auditorium. The event is coordinated and sponsored by Friends of the Library and First Book – Greater Kingsport.
As with year’s past, the event will have a special preview sale on March 4 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with an admission price of $10. New this year is a special academic preview sale, also on March 4 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $5 and a valid faculty/staff/student ID is required for entry.
Gail Preslar, a volunteer with Friends of the Library, said the fair will offer thousands of books for sale, along with a good selection of audiobooks, music CDs, DVDs and vinyl record albums. All of the items in the book fair have been donated for the sale over the past year, and were individually priced and sorted by volunteers into one of more than 30 categories.
Most donated items are priced from 25 cents to 5 dollars, based on age, condition, and popularity.
ITEMS FOR SALE
Inventory for this year’s fair includes: fiction, non-fiction, history, biography, children’s, religion, music, cookbooks, DIY, gardening, textbooks, vinyl, and art/coffee table books. The Regional Interest category will have books from Vince Staten, the FoxFire series, Jefferson Bass, Adriana Trigiani, and cookbooks from local churches and civic groups.
Classic and contemporary books on WWII will be in the History/Biography category. Readers of romance will be especially happy with the depth of the paperback fiction donations, both classic and ‘almost new’ tales of happily ever after. A category for Sports and Transportation will contain books on professional athletes, sports, fitness, automobiles, trains, and airplanes. Birders and other nature lovers will find gems in the Nature and Outdoors category.
Each year the donations have a ‘personality,’ Preslar said. This year, a local musician has cleaned his personal collection of sheet music and music books. The donation of ‘vintage’ books seems larger than previous years, Preslar added.
DATES & TIMES OF THE EVENT
March 4 — a special preview sale will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $10.
March 4 — a special academic preview sale will be held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission is $5 and a valid faculty/staff/student ID is required.
March 5 & 6 — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
March 7 — 12:45 p.m. to 5 p.m.
FURTHER DETAILS FOR PATRONS
There’s no admission fee for the three-day event and if you’re buying at least $25 worth of items you can use cash or major credit cards. Sales under $25 are cash only. Everything will be half-price beginning at 4 p.m. on Saturday and the $10-a-bag sale will take place beginning at 12:45 p.m. on Sunday.
Profits from the book fair are split 50/50 by Friends of the Kingsport Public Library and First Book – Greater Kingsport. Each organization uses these funds to support local literacy programs. Last year, the book fair had sales of roughly $30,000.