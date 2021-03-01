KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Elections Administrator Jason Booher said Monday there was a lot of “misinformation and a lot of just flat-out lies” about the 2020 elections, primarily driven by social media.
“If you looked across the country where there was trouble with elections, or what was perceived to be trouble with elections, it was not really the equipment, it comes down to the people,” he told a Republicans of Kingsport luncheon.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sullivan County Election Office made a decision last year to prohibit direct interaction with the public.
“Please consider email and telephone as the primary methods of contacting the election office,” the office’s website read.
“It’s my hope we will get back to public contact,” Booher, a former Sullivan County Republican Party chair, said. “(2020) was an incredible challenge. When the pandemic hit, I thought, How in the world am I going to do this?”
Voters made the difference.
In 2016, there were 63,449 general election voters while in 2020, there were 74,946 general voters, Booher noted.
“Everybody predicted we would see a dismal turnout,” Booher said. The by-mail vote saw more than a 3,500-vote increase over 2016.
As a former collegiate soccer referee, Booher said one of the ways his crew knew they had officiated a good game was when they left the field without anybody saying anything.
“I took that same standard to me when I became administrator of elections. When we’re not talked about, I feel we’ve done a good job,” Booher pointed out. “We want accurate, fair and honest elections that exceed expectations. One of the things we have to do is disagree without being disagreeable.
“In elections, the equipment does matter but the people matter more.”
Of the 240 election officials in the county, Booher said 60% are over the age of 60 and 25% are over 70.
He also gave a shoutout to Kingsport’s response to the pandemic.
“Bristol and Bluff City chose to move their election dates. Kingsport remains the only city to hold its city elections,” Booher concluded.