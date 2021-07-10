ROAN MOUNTAIN — The body of a 65-year-old man missing since July 1 was found and recovered from Roan Mountain on Saturday morning.
Members of the Carter County Rescue Squad found Thomas Hastings’ body at around 9:45 a.m., according to the Carter County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators from the sheriff’s department were notified and took over the scene of the death.
The sheriff’s department said it was notified of Hastings’ disappearance on the evening of July 3 and that the search for him began that night.
Hastings’ family organized two of its own searches, on Tuesday and Saturday. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert about Hastings on Thursday
The body was sent to the Quillen College of Medicine’s Forensic Center. At this point investigators believe the death was accidental, but they will await official autopsy results.