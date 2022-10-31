featured breaking Body of Kingsport man identified in second-degree murder case CLIFF HIGHTOWER chightower@timesnews.net Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Oct 31, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Wanda Marie Ward Contributed photo James Edward Duncan III Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A Kingsport man was identified Monday as the body of a man found last week in South Holston Lake.Brian L. Morrison, 35, has been identified as the deceased man, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.Morrison was found near the boat ramp by a fisherman at Observation Knob Park. Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with murder of Morrison. Wanda Marie Ward, 45, of Chattanooga, has been charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence and sale and delivery of a Schedule I drug.James Edward Duncan III, 31, of Kingsport, is facing charges of accessory after the fact and tampering with evidence, according to a Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office press release.The body was found on Thursday and the pair arrested Friday.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Brian L. Morrison Murder Crime Criminal Law Law Kingsport Accessory After The Fact Sheriff Sullivan County James Edward Duncan Iii Police Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR