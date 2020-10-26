Body found at Bluff City residence identified

BLOUNTVILLE — The deceased individual found partially under the rear porch of a residence in the 400 block of Boyd Road, Bluff City, has been identified as Larry Dillard, 69, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said Monday.
According to information released by Cassidy:
• The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office received a report just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday of a deceased individual at the residence.
• Deputies responded and found the body of a man behind the home.
• The circumstances leading to the man’s death remain under investigation by the sheriff's office's Criminal Investigation Division.
• An autopsy was ordered to determine the cause of death.